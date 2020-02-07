 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Kenney, Moe suggest provincial tensions with Ottawa are beginning to ease

WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media in Montreal, on Feb. 4, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe say they see signs that tensions in their relationship with Ottawa are beginning to ease.

The two premiers are part of a delegation that’s in Washington today to celebrate the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement and promote trade and investment priorities with their American counterparts.

Also in town is Chrystia Freeland, the Alberta-born deputy prime minister tapped by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead an outreach campaign after the Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in last year’s federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney and Moe agree that Freeland’s efforts have made a tangible difference in relations between the federal Liberal government and the provinces since the October vote.

They also believe the federal Liberals are coming to better understand the importance of Western Canada’s interests and the role the health of the energy sector plays in keeping the country united.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs are also part of the delegation, which is meeting with state leaders at the winter gathering of the National Governors Association.

“We have a long way to go yet, but at least we feel that some of our issues are being listened to,” Kenney said following a panel discussion at the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute in Washington.

“I’ve always said that my job is to stand up and fight for Albertans, but I’m always willing to find common ground. We have the support of most of the Canadian provinces when it comes to these issues.”

“It seems to be an attitude change, it really does,” Moe said. “The outreach from the deputy prime minister to Saskatchewan has been good, it’s been appreciated, and it’s a relationship we’ll be looking forward to continuing in the future.”

Kenney pointed in particular to the $20.6-billion Teck Frontier oil sands project north of Fort McMurray, near Wood Buffalo National Park in northeastern Alberta. The project is still awaiting federal approval from a government that has struggled politically to balance its economic prerogatives with an aggressive message on combatting climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Approving the project would send a clear signal to western Canadians that the federal government also has their best interests at heart, Kenney said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies