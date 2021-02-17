Kentucky snowstorm holds up COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada as shipper hurries to catch up

Open this photo in gallery A vial containing doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is on a table at the Robert Bosch hospital, in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on Feb. 12, 2021. THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images

The “big lift” for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts this week has been side-swiped by a big snowdrift.

UPS temporarily closed its operations in Louisville, Ky., Monday because the city received more than 15 cm of snow.

While Canada’s doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech are made in Belgium, they are being shipped through UPS, which flies them to Canada via its air hub in Kentucky.

Health Canada says provinces expecting deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine can expect them to arrive at least a day behind schedule but all doses will be in the country by Friday.

The delivery will be the single biggest delivery of vaccines to Canada so far, containing 403,000 doses.

This is to mark the end of four weeks of delivery delays from Pfizer while the company upgraded its plant in Belgium, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently called the expected expansion of vaccine deliveries “the big lift.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with the head of Moderna and that Canada is on track to receive two million doses of its vaccine by the end of March. The Canadian Press

