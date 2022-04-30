Kevin Falcon fills the seat left vacant by former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, who won the riding with 56 per cent of the vote in 2020 but resigned to make way for Falcon to sit in the legislature.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The new leader of the British Columbia Liberals has won a voice in the legislature after a landslide win in a traditionally safe seat for his party.

Kevin Falcon will represent Vancouver-Quilchena in Victoria after preliminary results show he has won 57 per cent of the vote in a byelection with 84 per cent of ballot boxes reporting.

The former cabinet minister won the Opposition party’s leadership race in February.

He fills the seat left vacant by former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, who won the riding with 56 per cent of the vote in 2020 but resigned to make way for Falcon to sit in the legislature.

Falcon was vying for the seat against NDP candidate Jeanette Ashe, Green candidate Wendy Hayko, Conservative Dallas Brodie and Libertarian Sandra Filosof-Schipper.