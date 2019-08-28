 Skip to main content

Kevin O'Leary says he was involved in a 'tragic' boat collision in Ontario

Kevin O’Leary says he was involved in a ‘tragic’ boat collision in Ontario

Laura Stone Queen's Park Reporter
Celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary says he was involved in a fatal boat crash last weekend in Ontario cottage country.

Mr. O’Leary, a reality television star who ran for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership in 2017, said in a statement that he was involved in a “tragic collision” but offered few details on the crash. He said the other boat did not have lights on and fled the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Lake Joseph in Muskoka that killed two people. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., police said.

Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old Florida man, was fatally injured at the scene. Susanne Brito, a 48-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

“No charges have been laid in this case at this time. As such we are unable to comment on, or identify either of the vessels’ operators and/or owners,” said West Parry Sound OPP Constable Joe Scali in an e-mail.

Celebrity website TMZ was the first to report on the crash Tuesday.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene. I am fully co-operating with law enforcement in their investigation,” Mr. O’Leary said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”

Mr. O’Leary, who stars on the entrepreneurial television show Shark Tank, owns a cottage in Muskoka and has posted photos on social media from Lake Joseph.

He was considered a front-runner for the Conservative leadership in 2017 before abruptly dropping out of the race in April to back candidate Maxime Bernier. Mr. Bernier lost the leadership by a slim margin to current federal leader Andrew Scheer.

