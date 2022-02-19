Police officers stand guard, as they work to clear the trucks and demonstrators that continue to occupy downtown Ottawa on Saturday.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 1 of 12

Pat King, one of the leading figures behind an anti-government protest on Parliament Hill, is set to appear in court Saturday to face charges related to his role in the demonstration.

Ottawa police say King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

King livestreamed his own arrest on Facebook Friday.

Police say King, who hails from Red Deer, Alta., will appear in court Saturday.

King is among the more than 100 people police say they have arrested as part of a massive police operation to clear demonstrators who have been blockading Parliament Hill for nearly four weeks.

Two other protest organizers – Chris Barber and Tamara Lich – were arrested earlier on charges of counselling to commit mischief. Barber also faces charges of counselling to disobey a court order and obstructing police.

An Ontario Court granted Barber bail, and Lich is set to appear in an Ottawa courtroom Saturday for a bail hearing.

Justice Julie Bourgeois released Barber on a $100,000 bond and on the conditions he leave Ontario by next Wednesday and not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with the other major protest organizers.

King, Lich and other organizers of the Ottawa protests also saw a temporary freeze to their bank accounts – including Bitcoin and cryptocurrency funds – following an Ontario Superior Court ruling on Thursday.

Police say at least 21 vehicles were towed Friday as hundreds of officers – some of them on horseback – fanned out across the area to clear the streets of hundreds of big rigs and trucks that have been idling there for weeks.

The well-coordinated police action began peacefully Friday, but as the day wore on tensions escalated with the police accusing protesters of assaulting officers, trying to take their weapons, and in one case throwing a bicycle at a police horse. Some protesters claimed they were assaulted by officers.

Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell told a Friday evening news conference that clearing the area would take time, but the operation was “deliberate and methodical” and police were in control on the ground.

He said no serious injuries had been reported, and those arrested had been charged with various offences including mischief, adding that police were still urging demonstrators to leave peacefully.

Meanwhile, inside the House of Commons Saturday MPs will resume debate on the use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the illegal blockades. The debate began on Thursday but Government House leader Mark Holland said in a Twitter post that House leaders from all parties agreed to cancel Friday’s session on the advice of parliamentary security.

Holland said MPs will vote early next week on the Emergencies Act motion.