If you’ve got kids of a certain age, you might be one of the many parents grappling with how to manage their cellphone use.

The first question is when to get them a phone. Then when you’ll allow them to use it. And how. And where.

You’ve no doubt heard stories from other parents and media outlets: kids glued to their devices, texting and playing Subway Surfers incessantly; filming each other and hearting social media posts without end; ordering Uber Eats to the school cafeteria. Plus all the mental health concerns that come along with too much screen time.

Teachers are struggling with how to contain usage in class, and many school boards are adopting bans or restrictions during school hours.

We want to know – what are you parents out there doing? What are your concerns? Are you hands on or hands off about your kids’ cellphone usage? Do you have specific rules or time limits or places where phones are not allowed? Do you have any secrets to success to share? Or have you given up entirely? Tell us your thoughts.

Share your story below or e-mail Globe reporter Dave McGinn at dmcginn@globeandmail.com