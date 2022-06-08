Skip to main content
Ottawa
The Canadian Press

The federal government says Kimberly Murray will serve as an independent special interlocutor related to unmarked graves at residential schools.

A former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Murray will work with Indigenous communities to make recommendations to strengthen laws and practices related to the issue.

More to come.

