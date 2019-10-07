 Skip to main content

Canada Kingston man faces 15 charges in alleged sex assaults on ex-girlfriend’s kids

Kingston man faces 15 charges in alleged sex assaults on ex-girlfriend's kids

Kingston, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police in Kingston, Ont., say they’ve charged a man in a series of alleged sexual assaults against his ex-girlfriend’s daughters.

City police allege the incidents took place between 2016 and 2017 while the man was living with the victims’ mother.

They allege he sexually assaulted both young girls on numerous occasions.

Police say both girls were under 16 at the time.

Officers arrested the 24-year-old man late last week.

He’s now charged with six counts of sexual interference, seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.

