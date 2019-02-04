 Skip to main content

Canada Kingston, Ont., youth facing terrorism-related charges to be back in court next week

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Doug Caldwell, lawyer for the youth accused of terrorism charges, arrives at the courthouse in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 28, 2019.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

A youth facing terrorism-related charges in Kingston, Ont., will be back in court next week following a brief video appearance Monday.

The RCMP charged the youth last month with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

A date for a bail hearing was expected to be set on Monday, but the court office said the case was instead put over until Feb. 12.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Another man was arrested at the same time as the youth but was released the next day without charges.

The police, who began investigating in December following a tip from the FBI, said last Friday that no actual device was ever planted in the alleged plot. No target was identified and no time had been chosen, they said. But there was an “attack plan” that needed to be disrupted, they said.

Police said a potentially explosive substance — “precursor elements” for a bomb — was found in a search after the arrests, removed and blown up to neutralize it.

