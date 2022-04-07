Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko, left, and his brother Wladimir Klitschko walk in front of a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv on March 14.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

The leader of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv addressed sister city Toronto’s council on Thursday, calling for more defensive supports from its partners.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko passionately spoke about Russia’s “senseless” invasion of Ukraine, which has cost thousands of lives since late February.

Mr. Klitschko, addressing Toronto City Council virtually, said Ukrainians will continue to fight against the illegal invasion but called for more military aid from allied countries to stop the Russian advances.

“We appreciate and are very thankful for everything Canada is doing right now for Ukraine to take refugees from Ukraine, to send supports for our country, and it’s also very important right now for Ukraine to receive defensive weapons from our partners,” he said. “We need support, defensive weapons, because we need to defend our country.”

Canada’s 2022 budget was introduced by the federal government later in the day, earmarking $8-billion over five years to boost defence spending, including $500-million in military aid for Ukraine this year. But the funding increase is not enough to meet NATO’s recommended military spending level of 2 per cent of GDP.

Also on Thursday, the United Nations suspended Russia from its human-rights council and the Group of Seven nations introduced new actions, including a ban on new investments in Russia’s energy sector.

A sister city relationship is an agreement between two municipalities to promote cultural and commercial ties. Kyiv and Toronto entered into a “friendship” partnership in 1991.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city stands in support of Ukraine and is working with community organizations to provide aid for refugees in the form of language training, employment support and settlement services.

“Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine, with its people and with Ukrainian-Canadians. The unique bond between our two cities, anchored by that formal 30-year friendship, and the fact that Toronto is home to thousands of Ukrainian-Canadians, has brought this situation even closer to home for us,” Mr. Tory said in his address at Toronto City Hall.

The Kyiv mayor made his virtual visit a day after the Ontario government pledged $300-million for Ukrainian refugees coming to the province for a series of supports, including access to health care and emergency housing.

Just under 12,000 people have arrived in Canada from Ukraine, according to data from the federal government as of March 27. About 112,000 applications have been received for temporary visas that would allow refugees to work in Canada.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.