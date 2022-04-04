Them Days magazine, documenting the history of Labrador since 1975.The Canadian Press

A magazine documenting the history of Labrador is building lists of people who attended residential schools in the region.

Aimee Chaulk is the editor of Them Days, a 47-year-old magazine and archive whose website now includes a form in which people can document their time living at one of five residential dormitories in the province.

Chaulk says little is known about the facilities because records weren’t kept or didn’t survive, adding that many of those who lived in one of them don’t like to talk about their experiences.

The province was home to five dormitory-style residential schools operated by the government, by the International Grenfell Association and by missionaries from the Protestant Moravian church.

The federal government apologized in 2017 for the facilities and the intergenerational trauma they inflicted on the Indigenous students who attended them.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government also promised an apology in 2017, but its plans have been delayed, most recently by the COVID-19 pandemic.

