Labrador mayor asks for calm, compassion after presumed positive COVID-19 case identified in town

A Labrador mayor is asking for calm and compassion after health officials identified a presumed positive case of COVID-19 in his town.

Barry Andersen is the mayor of Makkovik, a fly-in community of about 400 people on Labrador’s north coast. He said the presumed positive case involves someone who had travelled for medical care to St. John’s, where an outbreak is spreading through the metro region.

“It was a shock,” Andersen said in an interview Thursday, adding that he first got word of the case on Wednesday evening. “We were very, very fortunate not to have a case or presumptive case before now ... Community members are taken aback.”

People in Labrador, particularly in the fly-in communities along the north coast, are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because health care access is limited and travel for specialized care is weather-dependent, Andersen explained.

The case in Makkovik was detected with a rapid COVID-19 test conducted at the community clinic, Andersen said, adding that since the outbreak in the capital, all Labradorians who travel to St. John’s are required to be tested when they return.

Positive results from rapid tests in Labrador are shipped to St. John’s for verification. Andersen said he hopes the recent case is a false positive.

Makkovik was one of the first communities in the province to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Andersen said about 75 per cent of residents have received their second of two required doses. Save for a few scattered cases, Labrador health officials have so far managed to keep the disease out of the region.

Earlier on Thursday, health officials said inmates and staff at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s will be tested for COVID-19, after a close contact of a correctional officer tested positive. The Department of Justice said the officer is isolating and that no cases have so far been detected among the staff or inmates at the jail.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer urged citizens to get tested on Thursday as COVID-19 infection levels kept rising. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said in a briefing that 100 new cases have been detected, almost doubling the total active cases in the province. The Canadian Press

