Lainey Lui is leaving CTV‘s The Social.

The gossip maven says her last appearance on the daytime talk show will be at the end of August.

She made the announcement flanked by co-hosts Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst and Jess Allen.

Lui says she’ll move full-time to CTV’s celebrity news magazine “eTalk,” where she is a senior correspondent.

The announcement adds more daytime shakeup to the CTV schedule after long-time morning host Marilyn Denis signed off in June.

Lui says she’s excited to be able to devote more time to “eTalk” and her website Lainey Gossip, as well as other pop culture projects she’s working on.

She thanked fans of “The Social” for “listening to my rants, putting up with my vanity and disagreeing with me when you think I’m in the wrong – and telling me my outfits are weird.”

“When I was growing up I couldn’t imagine a Chinese-Canadian woman on a national daily talk show…. being able to share her experiences, and her culture, and her stories, year after year for 10 years,” said Lui said Thursday in a clip also posted to CTV’s website.

Lui moved to Toronto from Vancouver to launch “The Social,” now in its 10th season.

A spokesperson for Bell Media says details regarding a new host will be announced soon.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Lui’s blog, Lainey Gossip.