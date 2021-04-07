 Skip to main content
Lametti orders new trial for ex-Quebec judge convicted in wife’s killing

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, delivers a statement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The federal Liberals have appointed two former judges to lead consultations on creation of an independent commission to review possible wrongful convictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is ordering a new trial for a former Quebec judge convicted in 2012 of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

The Department of Justice said today in a news release that Lametti has decided it is reasonable to conclude a miscarriage of justice likely occurred in the case of Jacques Delisle.

The department says that decision is based on new information that wasn’t presented in court during Delisle’s trial or appeal.

Delisle was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Marie Nicole Rainville, and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

His appeal was dismissed in 2013, and the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his case.

The Justice Department says the case has been transferred to the Quebec Superior Court for a new trial.

