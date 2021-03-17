 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Lametti warns Senate that more amendments to judicial training bill could doom it

Mia Rabson
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Justice Minister David Lametti is warning the Senate that making further amendments to legislation requiring new judges to take training on sexual assault law could doom the bill to failing for a third time.

Bill C-3 is before the Senate legal affairs committee this week, more than four years after former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose first tabled a similar private member’s bill in February 2017.

Ambrose’s bill passed the House of Commons with unanimous support in 2017 but never made it through the Senate before Parliament was dissolved for the 2019 election.

Story continues below advertisement

Lametti reintroduced it as a government bill in February 2020 with amendments that senators had proposed to Ambrose’s bill and then had to reintroduce it again last fall after Parliament was prorogued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late August.

Lametti says the government has listened to concerns about judicial independence raised by the Senate in 2019 and by the Canadian Judicial Council, which will set up and run the training courses.

But he says he is not that open to further amendments because time is of the essence in a minority Parliament that could fall at any time.

“I believe that amendments this time around will endanger the bill itself and will possibly result in its dying on the order paper,” he told the committee Wednesday.

Lametti was responding to a question from Quebec Sen. Pierre Dalphond, a former judge and member of the Progressive Senate Group, who also wondered why the minister believes the current bill intrudes less on judicial independence.

Lametti said the bill was altered to leave the development of the judge’s training course up to the judicial council. It also now recommends, but no longer requires, the council to table an annual report on how the training is conducted.

“I firmly believe we have a good bill,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Several senators appeared unconvinced that the judicial independence issue has been resolved.

Ambrose introduced her bill following a number of high-profile cases where judges’ conduct during sexual assault trials was questioned, including making statements about a victim’s behaviour before, during and after the assault.

Lametti told the committee the bill is designed to give victims confidence that the judicial system will be fair.

“It is to reassure survivors that when they come forward, they will be treated with dignity and respect by judges who have the knowledge, skills and sensitivity to correctly apply what is a very complex and nuanced area of the law,” he said.

The legislation amends the Judges Act so new judges appointed to provincial superior courts must agree to take training on sexual assault law and social context.

The latter refers to awareness training to ensure everyone who is involved in a court case is treated fairly and respectfully, without influence of stereotypes, myths or prejudices. The bill was specifically amended last fall to ensure social context also includes systemic racism and discrimination.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies