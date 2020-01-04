 Skip to main content

Canada

Landing gear issue forces Air Canada Express Montreal-Saguenay flight to return

Montreal
The Canadian Press
There were no injuries after an Air Canada Express flight from Montreal to Bagotville was forced to return to Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport on Friday after one of the two wheels on the left main landing gear came off during takeoff.

The aircraft is equipped with six tires — two on the right landing gear, two more on the left and two on the nose of the plane.

In a video shared on Twitter by a passenger, flames can be seen on one of the tires before it comes off just as the plane takes off on Friday afternoon.

The Dash 8-300 plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members.

Jazz spokeswoman Manon Stuart says in an email the pilots burned off some fuel before returning to Montreal and landing the aircraft safely.

The plane is undergoing inspection to determine what happened and what repairs are necessary.

“The experienced pilots maintained complete control of the aircraft,” she wrote. “Our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.

