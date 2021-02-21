Landing of Mars rover Perseverance a moment of joy for Canadian-born NASA systems engineer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Landing of Mars rover Perseverance a moment of joy for Canadian-born NASA systems engineer

Morgan Lowrie
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Farah Alibay, right, and Aline Zimmer of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory talk during a social media briefing in Pasadena, Calif., in 2018. Quebec-born Alibay is part of the team that will guiding the Mars rover Perseverance as it searches for evidence of ancient life.

Bill Ingalls /The Associated Press

Farah Alibay describes the moments between the time the Perseverance rover entered Mars’ atmosphere on Thursday and when it landed on the surface of the Red Planet as “the longest seven minutes of my life.”

After that tense time, the Quebec-born NASA systems engineer heard the words that still give her goosebumps: “Touchdown confirmed.”

Now Alibay, who works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, says she’s prepping for the next steps of the project, which include the daunting task of helping guide the rover as it searches for signs of ancient life on Mars.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t even describe it, how happy you feel in that moment,” Alibay said of the rover’s landing. “For me, I was screaming and jumping of happiness.”

Alibay said the landing comes after a lot of long hours and personal sacrifices for the team as it sought to complete the complex operation during a global pandemic.

While the joy she felt at the landing moment will stay with her, Alibay said the celebrations themselves were short-lived.

“I think the next thought was like, ‘Oh, I still have a job to do. Okay, let’s go, let’s do this,’” she said.

The team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory next have the task of guiding the rover – nicknamed Percy – as it searches for evidence of ancient life.

The rover will use its two-metre arm to drill down and collect rock and soil samples to be sent back to Earth, where it will be analyzed for ancient microbes.

Now that the probe has landed, Alibay says her role is shifting to one of “uplink planning,” or helping to finalize and send the plans for rover’s next steps. She’s also been tasked with helping to co-ordinate use of a small, robotic helicopter that was carried to Mars aboard Perseverance.

Story continues below advertisement

The fact that she’s helping to search for answers to some of humankind’s biggest questions is not lost on Alibay, who describes working on the project as a “privilege.”

“That question of, ‘Are we alone,’ is something that I think people have asked themselves for hundreds of years, if not thousands of years,” she said.

“To get to say that I am part of a team that might help start to answer that question, that is even daring to ask the question and daring to go make those observations, that is pretty incredible.”

Alibay was born in the Montreal area to parents who immigrated from Madagascar. As a child, she says she was inspired by movies such as Apollo 13 and by pioneering female astronauts, including Canada’s Julie Payette.

While she moved away to England at the age of 13, Alibay said she remains a proud Canadian, and hasn’t forgotten the country that welcomed her family and gave them a chance at a new life.

She said she’s happy to see her story being shared, and hopes it can inspire a new generation of kids to follow their dreams.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have such pride in being Canadian,” she said. “And so being able to share that and give back, it’s been a pleasure.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies