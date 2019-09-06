 Skip to main content

Canada Last sentence delivered in connection with 2016 theft of frozen lobster in New Brunswick

CARAQUET, N.B.
The Canadian Press
A 54-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison in connection with the theft of nearly 17 tonnes of frozen lobster in northeastern New Brunswick in 2016.

RCMP say Dyno Facchino, of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, appeared in a Caraquet, N.B., court last month and was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

Four men, three from Quebec and one from New Brunswick, were arrested in March, 2017, in connection with the thefts of a transport truck and a refrigerated unit containing $1-million worth of frozen lobster.

The transport truck was stolen on July 1, 2016, from Eco-Technologies Ltd. in Caraquet, and the lobster was taken from LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in Grande-Anse, N.B.

The transport truck and refrigerated unit were later located by police in Quebec, however, the stolen lobster was not recovered.

All four men were charged with the theft of the truck and theft more than $5,000. The three others charged were previously sentenced.

Claude Robert, of Saint-Benoit-Labre, Que., was sentenced in April, 2018, to more than six years in prison for more than 20 theft offences, including the theft of lobster in New Brunswick.

Keven Facchino-Lemay, of Terrebonne, Que., was handed a nine-month jail sentence in October 2018 and was required to pay a $5,000 restitution, while Ghislain LeBlanc, of Cap-Bateau, N.B., was sentenced in February to two years in prison.

