Canada

Latest on the coronavirus: Ottawa giving funds to Kids Help Phone, United Way; Canada tallies 5,866 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

STAFF & WIRES
Latest headlines

  • Canada has 5,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths
  • Ottawa giving funds to Kids Help Phone, United Way
  • U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns
  • Ontario reports 211 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths
  • Sophie Grégoire Trudeau given all clear from health officials after contracting coronavirus

The latest: How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide?

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

2:11 p.m. EDT

Canada tallies 5,866 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Sunday the most up to date national numbers show 5,866 positive cases of COVID-19, and 63 deaths. She said about three per cent of Canadians who have been tested for the illness actually have it, but warned not to get complacent because the test results lag behind the actual spread of the illness.

Tam said she is cautiously optimistic about signs in British Columbia that the spread of the disease has slowed, but said the next seven days will be critical for getting a true understanding of what kind of impact social distancing is having on Canada’s case load.

- The Canadian Press

12:50 p.m, EDT

Ottawa giving funds to Kids Help Phone, United Way

At his daily press briefing today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is trying to help charities that are providing critical services to vulnerable Canadians with a $7.5-million investment in Kids Help Phone and $9-million to United Way Canada to help seniors who need assistance.

He says more aid for Canada’s charitable sector is coming but also urges those Canadians who can to donate to charities or offer to volunteer right now.

Trudeau also told the press he will remain in isolation at his home for almost two more weeks even though his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau recently announced she has recovered from COVID-19.

Trudeau says the couple took steps to remain apart, but staying at home for another two weeks is prudent because he was sharing a roof with someone who was ill.

Trudeau says his wife has now taken their three kids to the prime minister’s cottage residence in Quebec while he remains at their Ottawa home.

- The Canadian Press

11:38 a.m. EDT

Ontario reports 211 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths

Ontario reported another 211 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,355.

It’s the largest single-day spike in cases so far.

The province says two more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 21.

Two of the deaths have not been confirmed by a lab to be from COVID-19.

- The Canadian Press

9:30 a.m EDT

U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns

The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday as smouldering hot spots in nursing homes and a growing list of stricken cities heightened the sense of dread across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the dire prediction of fatalities on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that millions in the U.S. could become infected.

By midday, the U.S. had about 125,000 infections and 2,200 deaths, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unrecognized or unreported.

Worldwide, the count approached 700,000 infections, and deaths topped 32,000. World Health Organization figures showed the daily increase in new infections was eclipsing 70,000, up from about 50,000 earlier in the week, and more than six times what it was two weeks ago.

- The Associated Press

8:40 a.m. EDT

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau given all clear from health officials after contracting coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has been given the all clear from health officials and says she is feeling much better after contracting COVID-19.

She said in a statement on social media Saturday that she is feeling so much better and that she received clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she tested positive after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.

The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home ever since. He and his three children never showed symptoms.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

