Latest on the coronavirus: Parliamentary budget officer reports on potential fiscal, economic cost of pandemic

5 a.m. EDT

Alberta looks for additional hospital beds

Alberta is continuing to work to find more bed space in anticipation of more hospitalizations as COVID-19 spreads.

Dr. Mark Joffe with Alberta Health Services says Alberta has approximately 8,500 hospital beds, and is planning for a need for 2,250 hospital beds to care for individuals with COVID-19.

Joffe says most of those beds are expected to come from freeing up existing bed space in the system through measures like cancelling elective surgeries.

Health officials are also are looking for space in previously closed hospital wards or by adding extra beds to two-bed wards if safe-distancing can be assured.

-The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan rally at centre of coronavirus warning

The president of a Saskatchewan snowmobile club that hosted a rally that’s now the focus of a COVID-19 warning says if organizers had known how it was going to turn out, they would have cancelled.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said Wednesday that two people at the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper on March 14th have tested positive for COVID-19.

Club president Tom McKnight says at the time, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and up to 250 people were still allowed at public gatherings.

The health authority says anyone who was at the event between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. should self-isolate immediately.

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Parliamentary budget officer reports on potential fiscal, economic cost of pandemic

Canadians will get an idea today of what the COVID-19 pandemic could mean for Canada’s economy and the federal government’s balance sheet, with the release of a new report from the parliamentary budget officer.

Yves Giroux is planning to post on his website this morning a “scenario analysis” that is intended to help parliamentarians gauge the potential economic and fiscal implications from the combined health crisis and the collapse of oil prices.

Such analyses typically involve a variety of projected outcomes based on a number of possible, alternative scenarios.

The federal government has already poured $107 billion into fighting the pandemic —$52 billion in financial assistance to individuals and businesses and $55 billion in deferred taxes — and billions more are expected to flow in the days to come.

Indeed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expecting to announce more support today for businesses and entrepreneurs.

A fiscal update issued by Finance Minister Bill Morneau in December showed the Liberal government on track to run a deficit of $26.6 billion in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 30, and $28.1 billion next year.

-The Canadian Press

N.S. warns of potential virus exposure at St. Patrick’s Day event

Nova Scotia has announced five confirmed new cases of COVID-19 for an overall total of 73.

While most of the province’s cases are travel-related or connected to earlier cases, one of the new cases can’t currently be linked to either travel or an earlier case.

Health officials say that potential public exposure is related to a March 14th St. Patrick’s Day event at the Lake Echo Community Centre near Halifax, with nearly 50 people in attendance.

Public Health says it has been directly contacting attendees to advise on self-isolation protocols, but it advises that there may be some people it’s not aware of and it cautions people may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 28th.

-The Canadian Press

P.E.I. sees four more travel-related cases

Prince Edward Island is reporting four more cases of COVID-19, raising the provincial total to nine.

Chief public health officer Doctor Heather Morrison says the latest cases are all travel-related.

Morrison says all four are men who have returned from international travel, including two who were in Europe, one who was in the U.S., and one who was in the Caribbean.

She says all are self-isolating.

-The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

N.B. sees seven new travel-related cases

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 33.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Jennifer Russell, says all seven new cases are travel-related.

She says one of the latest cases in Prince Edward Island is someone who landed in Moncton on Air Transat Flight TS2553 from the Dominican Republic on March 18.

Meanwhile, Premier Blaine Higgs announced $50-million to help keep workers employed, and help businesses continue to operate, mainly through loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

-The Canadian Press

Newfoundland increases borrowing capacity for pandemic funding

Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature has authorized a borrowing capacity of $2-billion as part of the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation will permit the cash-strapped province to increase its borrowing and set aside funds to respond to the pandemic.

During yesterday’s emergency sitting elected officials across party lines expressed consensus on the necessity of the measures, while cautioning about the considerable financial challenges the province faces.

Meanwhile, health officials say nine of 15 new positive COVID-19 cases announced yesterday were health care workers — bringing the provincial total to 82.

-The Canadian Press

3 a.m. EDT

Ontario health officials to provide update on hospital situation

The chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Command Table -- who is also the deputy health minister -- will be providing an update today on the hospital situation in the province.

Helen Angus will hold a news conference with the presidents of Ontario Health and the University Health Network.

They’re due to explain how the province is addressing capacity issues in intensive care units.

-The Canadian Press

Price-gouging was in error, grocer says

A high-end grocer in Toronto says a $30 price tag on a pack of disinfecting wipes was an error.

Pusateri’s says the incorrect price was overlooked during this busy time.

The grocer released the statement after they were specifically called out by Premier Doug Ford.

The province had already been preparing an order to prevent what Ford is calling “disgusting” price-gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-The Canadian Press

Ontario delays death inquests

Ontario is delaying two dozens death inquests due to COVID-19.

The supervising chief coroner for inquests made the announcement yesterday.

The inquests had initially been scheduled for between March 30th and June 29th.

New dates have yet to be determined.

-The Canadian Press

Researchers urge better precautions

Researchers at York University say Canada could have 15,000 cases by the end of March unless public health precautions are stepped up.

The study, to be published in the journal Infectious Disease Modelling, says further measures could cut that total by 4,000.

The researchers looked at intervention measures in different countries and found them to have been effective in reducing the growth rate of the virus and delaying the doubling of cases, which can happen in as little as three days.

-The Canadian Press

Condos pose social-distancing challenges

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert based out of Toronto General Hospital, says people need to use common sense when navigating high-traffic areas like condo lobbies, elevators and shared laundry rooms.

And while guidelines and passenger limits are great to see, he agreed it’s difficult to make sure everyone abides.

While it would be impossible to micromanage every situation, he says if the elevator door opens and it’s packed, maybe wait for the next one.

Another solution could be to just take the stairs when possible.

-The Canadian Press

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

