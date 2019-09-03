Latest track for Hurricane Dorian suggests storm could impact Nova Scotia this weekend

Hurricane Dorian is expected to have an impact on the Maritimes later this week.

The latest computer models from the National Hurricane Centre in Miami suggest the storm could reach Nova Scotia by Saturday morning, maintaining hurricane-force winds.

However, the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says Dorian’s eventual track could take it out to sea, where there wouldn’t be much impact on the region.

Still, the centre’s latest hurricane tracking map shows Dorian travelling along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast, churning out winds that could reach more than 130 kilometres per hour.

Earlier in the day, the Category 3 hurricane seemed to stall over the Bahamas, where its 190-kilometre-per-hour winds pounded the islands, wrecked thousands of homes and killed at least five people.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

