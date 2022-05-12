Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins takes part in an interview with The Canadian Press at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa on May 12.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Latvia’s prime minister is in Ottawa today seeking Canada’s support for an expanded, permanent NATO force in his country and fellow Baltic states Lithuania and Estonia.

In an interview, Krijnis Kari says such an enhanced military presence will send a strong signal to Russia not to consider invading.

Kari is expected to convey his request directly to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the two meet later today.

Canada currently has nearly 700 troops leading a NATO battlegroup in Latvia, one of four forces in the Baltics and Poland designed to deter a Russian attack.

Kari says the Canadians are performing admirably alongside counterparts from nine other alliance members, and that his country is grateful for their presence.

But he says Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has shown the damage that such a conflict can sow on a nation, and the need to prevent Moscow from even considering an attack on the Baltics.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.