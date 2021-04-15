 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Laurentian University staff agree to pay cut in new collective agreement

Joe FriesenPostsecondary Education Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The newly opened student centre on the Laurentian University campus on Feb. 1, 2021.

Gino Donato/The Globe and Mail

Professors at Laurentian University have agreed to a 5-per-cent salary cut in a new contract ratified just days after dozens of programs were eliminated and more than 100 faculty were fired or took early retirement.

The new collective agreement was approved by a vote of slightly more than 80 per cent of the faculty at the Sudbury university, which has been rocked by a financial crisis ever since administrators filed for creditor protection in February.

Faculty association president Fabrice Colin said the vote was taken under duress, as the university had threatened bankruptcy would ensue if a new collective agreement wasn’t reached.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a hard, sad day,” Prof. Colin said. “We fought hard to minimize the damage, but we knew without the provincial government at the table, we were in an impossible position.”

On Monday, 110 faculty positions were eliminated in a move that reduced tenured teaching faculty by about a third, one of the most dramatic cuts ever seen at a Canadian publicly funded university. Nearly 70 programs were also eliminated, with significant reductions in arts, humanities and French-language offerings at the bilingual institution.

The faculty agreed to a new contract as part of the insolvency process that will reduce their wages by 5 per cent and freeze them for two years. Faculty in science, engineering and architecture programs also agreed to increased teaching hours.

There appears to be no provision for severance payments for the more than 80 faculty who were fired, although Prof. Colin said they may pursue a claim under the insolvency process. About 25 positions were eliminated through early retirements or vacancies that won’t be filled.

The university said in a statement that the new agreements with faculty and staff, which include pay cuts for all employees, including management and the university president, reflect a sense of sacrifice and commitment to the school’s future.

Laurentian filed for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, a process usually reserved for private corporations, after years of operational deficits and debts incurred for the construction of campus buildings.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Prof. Colin and Rahul Sapra, president of the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations, called for the resignations of Ross Romano, Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities, Laurentian University president Robert Haché, and several senior administrators.

Story continues below advertisement

Prof. Sapra asked why the Ontario government did not step in with financial assistance rather than allow the CCAA process to play out. The government recently provided more than $100-million in COVID-19 support payments to the post-secondary sector, but no additional money went to Laurentian.

Scott Clark, a spokesman for Mr. Romano, said an injection of funds would not have fixed “the significant long-term and systemic challenges faced by Laurentian.” He added that the minister is confident the CCAA process is the right way to address the situation.

Parliament agreed to hold an emergency debate on the Laurentian situation on Wednesday night at the request of NDP MP Charlie Angus. The university has particular significance at the federal level due to its mandate as a bilingual institution.

The cuts announced on Monday eliminated 58 per cent of francophone programs at the university, Prof. Colin said. He called the impact “catastrophic,” and added that it would make it impossible for Laurentian to live up to its mandate and commitment to French-language instruction.

For many students, the depth of the cuts has come as a profound shock, as programs were eliminated overnight and with no consultation. Some students plan to leave the university as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

Olivia Broomer, a second-year student, said the news this week was upsetting. She is taking a minor in philosophy, a program that no longer exists. She said it was devastating to see beloved professors lose their jobs.

“I’ve been very hurt by the school’s decision to withhold information. Students have been left completely in the dark,” Ms. Broomer said. “I was proud to call Laurentian University my school, and now I’m not.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies