Police respond after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., Feb. 8.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Two children are dead and a 51-year-old man has been charged with homicide and dangerous driving after a city bus drove into a daycare in Laval, Que., on Wednesday morning. Six more children are in hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Laval police.

The suspect, an employee of the Société de transport de Laval, has been arrested. The circumstances of the crash and any motive remains unknown, Erika Landry, a spokesperson for the police service, said in a press conference Wednesday.

Aerial news footage from the scene showed a city bus that had smashed through the front of the Garderie Educative Ste-Rose, which is located at the end of a driveway off a cul-de-sac. Laval police said they received a 911 call at about 8:30 a.m.

One adult was sent to hospital with nervous shock but no other adults were injured in the crash, police said.

Hamdi Benchaabane, a neighbouring resident, said he rushed over to the scene of the crash. He told reporters that he and three parents managed to subdue the driver, who he said had stepped out of the bus, removed his clothing and started screaming.

“He was yelling, he didn’t stop yelling,” Mr. Benchaabane said. “The first thing he did was take off all his clothes after opening the bus door. ... He was just yelling, there were no words coming out of his mouth.”

Mr. Benchaabane said he and the others had to strike the suspect to get him under control, before police arrested him. The man, he said, “was in a different world.”

Parents are reunited with their children at a school close to the daycare.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Mr. Benchaabane said he was able to help pull one child from the daycare, adding that he and the others tried to save a second child before firefighters ordered them to leave because pieces of the roof were at risk of falling.

“It was a nightmare. I can’t believe it,” he said of what he witnessed. “It was horrible.”

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said the suspect worked for the transit agency for about 10 years and has no incidents of note on his file.

Montreal’s Sainte-Justine children’s hospital received some of the injured. The hospital said in a statement it is “welcoming the young victims … with serious injuries requiring urgent care.”

Quebec Premier François Legault said his thoughts are with the children and their families, as well as with the employees of the daycare in Laval. “We are going to give the parents all the help we can, and as a father, I am shaken.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter his “heart is with the people of Laval today.”

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles lined the blocked-off road leading to the daycare. Panicked parents tried to run down the road to the site, but were redirected to a nearby elementary school building that has been turned into a gathering point.

With reports from The Canadian Press