Quebec Premier Francois Legault and wife Isabelle Brais bring flowers to the site of a daycare centre in Laval, Que, Feb. 9, 2023, where a bus crashed into the building killing two children.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Politicians from across the province and country descended on the daycare in Laval, Que., where an apparent bus attack on Wednesday left two children dead, six more injured, and a man charged with first-degree murder. The leaders offered condolences and urged those in distress to seek mental health care.

Quebec Premier François Legault deposited flowers in front of the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose with his wife on Thursday, and said that staff and children who witnessed the events would probably live with these images for the rest of their lives.

“Accept psychological help. It is necessary, it is normal that we need this help,” said Mr. Legault.

Geneviève Berthiaume Gagnon and Bruno Belzile, whose children attended the daycare centre and knew the victims, said they were going through pain, but were lucky to have a strong support network.

“It is certainly difficult to explain to children what is happening exactly, what can lead to that. But we’ll get through that, we’ll be able to,” Ms. Berthiaume Gagnon said.

Their kids seem fine for now, the parents said. Being too young to fully understand, they continue to play and “to live their childhood life as if nothing had happened,” said the mother. “It is us [parents] who are suffering more at the moment.”

Two of the six children who were injured in the crash have been released from hospital, while two more are in “favourable” condition, Montreal health officials said on Thursday. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. The young victims are aged four and five.

Opposition politicians also wanted to show support and unity in the face of tragedy on Thursday. “It is extremely important to be present, to show our solidarity facing this unspeakable tragedy,” said Marc Tanguay, interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

“We wonder what our words can mean after such a tragedy, but I thought it was important to answer the premier’s call to be here this morning,” said Quebec Solidaire’s leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Parti Québécois’s Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon said that as a father, “I find it very difficult, but we have a role to be as united as possible under these kinds of circumstances.”

Pierre Ny St-Amand has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several more counts of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and attempted murder.

He does not have a criminal record, police said, and has worked for Laval transit agency for about 10 years with no incidents of note on his file, according to Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer.

His motive and the circumstances of the crash remain unknown, said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for the Laval police, in a news conference.

The suspect briefly appeared by video link at the Laval courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, where Simon Lesage, a police constable who was with him at Sacré-Coeur Hospital in Montreal, said a doctor asked for Mr. St-Amand to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Const. Lesage said the suspect had recently hit him “because he was mad,” and Mr. St-Amand visibly tried to grab the police officer’s phone during his appearance. He did not say a word throughout the brief proceeding, answering the judge’s questions by nodding his head. He is set to appear at the Laval courthouse again on February 17.

Witnesses at the scene of the alleged attack said Mr. St-Amand was unclothed and screaming incoherently after emerging from the bus. Hamdi Benchaabane, a neighbouring resident, said he rushed over to the scene of the crash and told reporters that he and three parents managed to subdue the driver before police arrested him.

“He was yelling, he didn’t stop yelling,” Mr. Benchaabane said. “The first thing he did was take off all his clothes after opening the bus door. … He was just yelling, there were no words coming out of his mouth.”

Mr. Benchaabane said he was able to help pull one child from the daycare, adding that he and the others tried to save a second child before firefighters ordered them to leave because pieces of the roof were at risk of falling.

“It was a nightmare. I can’t believe it,” he said. “It was horrible.”

Mr. St-Amand was born in East Asia but grew up with a francophone family in a remote mining region along the north shore of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, closer to Labrador than to major cities in Quebec. He was born in Cambodia, according to a St-Amand family genealogy.

He attended high school in Sept-Îles, at Polyvalente Manikoutai. In 1990, after he turned 18, he applied to change his single name of Ny to Pierre-Ny St-Amand, according to notices in the Quebec Official Gazette. He later moved to the Quebec City area.

More recently, property records show that Mr. St-Amand and his common-law spouse bought their current home in Laval in 2014.

A neighbour, Nawal Ghanem, said she was “shocked” to learn about the alleged attack because she had known Mr. St-Amand as a “good person” who was always playing with his two young girls.

In addition to the piles of flowers and stuffed animals left in front of the daycare centre, a spontaneous show of support appeared at the nearby Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Catholic Church.

“It’s horrific, what has happened,” Stephanie Sheehan said after adding flowers to the church’s doorstep. She said it is important for the community to show support “through these acts of love.“

A special mass is scheduled at Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Friday morning to honour the young victims.

With reports from Stephanie Chambers, Tu Thanh Ha, and The Canadian Press.