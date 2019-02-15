 Skip to main content

Canada Lawyer appears for Quebec entertainer Eric Salvail in sexual assault case

Lawyer appears for Quebec entertainer Eric Salvail in sexual assault case

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Eric Salvail holds up his trophy for best talk show host at the Gala Artis awards ceremony in Montreal on April 24, 2016.

Quebec entertainer Eric Salvail was represented by his lawyer for a brief court appearance Friday on charges of criminal harassment, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred more than 25 years ago.

The former producer and talk show host was not in court, and he has not yet entered a plea. He is represented by lawyer Michel Massicotte.

Once a major star in Quebec, Salvail, 49, abruptly departed from the entertainment scene following allegations of sexual misconduct published by Montreal’s La Presse in 2017.

Salvail had his own TV production company, hosted a show on Groupe V Media and was a fixture on afternoon radio in the province.

The allegations against the producer and talk show host date from between April and November 1993 and involve one victim, according to a charge sheet released by the prosecutor’s office.

