Lawyer for Alberta man charged in farm shooting frustrated by delays

Open this photo in gallery Edouard Maurice leaves court in Okotoks, Alta., on March 9, 2018. Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The lawyer for a man charged after shots were fired during a confrontation on a rural property south of Calgary says she’s frustrated over delays in receiving evidence.

Edouard Maurice, who is 33, was charged with aggravated assault and firearms counts after he allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles on Feb 25.

Shots were fired and one of the suspects was later found with an arm injury and taken to hospital.

Maurice’s lawyer, Tonii Roulston, told court in Okotoks, Alta., that she still hasn’t received ballistic evidence from the Crown, so she can’t move forward with the case.

The matter was set over another two weeks to May 18.

Roulston has previously said Maurice will plead not guilty and will choose to be tried before a judge and jury.

It’s her hope that the aggravated assault charge will eventually be withdrawn and the matter won’t have to go to trial.

“Obviously that’s what we’re hoping for. This family just wants to move on,” she said Friday.

“We’re concerned. These charges do carry an incarceratory sentence. This isn’t just house arrest and a slap on the wrist. These charges are very serious,” she said.

“Do we want them to be withdrawn or stayed? Of course we do. We haven’t yet been able to have fruitful discussions with the Crown prosecutor.”

