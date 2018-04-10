Lawyer Mark Phillips pleads guilty in St. Thomas, Ont., baseball bat attack

Open this photo in gallery Mark Phillips arrives at court in St. Thomas, Ont., on April 10, 2018. GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail

A man who screamed “terrorists” and “ISIS” while swinging a baseball bat at a Spanish-speaking man in a parking lot was having a psychotic reaction to marijuana, his lawyer told a court in St. Thomas, just south of London, in southwestern Ontario.

The bat-wielding man is a lawyer, Mark Phillips, the great-grandson of former Toronto mayor Nathan Phillips, after whom the civic square in front of City Hall is named. He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm for giving a man a cracked rib.

His lawyer, Steven Skurka, asked Ontario Provincial Court Judge John Skowronski for a conditional discharge and a term of probation. A conditional discharge means that, once he completes his probation successfully, he would be deemed not to have been convicted and would have no criminal record. Mr. Phillips withdrew from practising law after the Dec. 7 incident. He has no prior criminal record.

The prosecutor, Lisa Defoe, accepted the defence position that Mr. Phillips was in a drug-induced psychotic state. She recommended a suspended sentence and a three-year term of probation, which means Mr. Phillips would have a criminal record. She said the victims accepted that recommendation and asked that Mr. Phillips be given a community-service order helping immigrants.

“At first blush this may appear to be a hate crime,” she told Justice Skowronski, “but it’s important for the Crown not to react emotionally.”

The case comes as the federal government prepares to legalize the recreational use of marijuana this summer.

Justice Skowronski said he will make a decision on the sentence this afternoon.

A cellphone video taken by the victim of the physical attack, Sergio Estepa, who suffered a cracked rib, went viral.

Mr. Estepa was with his wife, teenage son and a family friend. They were speaking Spanish in the parking lot of a St. Thomas mall when a stranger, Mr. Phillips, approached and told them to stop speaking French, according to evidence in court.

He then came at them with a baseball bat, repeatedly screaming “ISIS,” and calling for help. The family also called for help.

Mr. Skurka told the court that, earlier on the same day, Mr. Phillips was involved in three negative incidents, including one at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto where he began shouting about North Korea and was escorted off the premises. He had also been feeling threatened by Muslims, leading up to that day.

After several sessions with psychiatrist Peter Collins, Mr. Skurka told the court, it emerged that he had been smoking marijuana heavily, including three to four joints that day.

Mr. Skurka quoted Dr. Collins as having found that Mr. Phillips was in a drug-induced state of psychosis. He also quoted from an editorial in a medical journal that said that paranoid and grandiose delusions similar to those caused by schizophrenia can also be caused by cannabis use.

Nick Estepa, a teenager, told the court in a victim-impact statement that Mr. Phillips had said “you don’t belong here,” and that “hearing someone say that in a parking lot with a baseball bat feels almost like a horror movie.” He added, “Seeing my dad get beaten with a baseball bat took my heart away.” He said he has since been known locally as the young person who was victimized in the attack, and “I don’t want to be remembered like this.”