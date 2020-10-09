 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, 43, elected new leader of Parti Quebecois

Giuseppe Valiante
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon addresses Parti Quebecois members after winning the leadership race to become the leader of the party in Montreal on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, a 43-year-old lawyer without a seat in Quebec’s legislature, defeated the establishment candidate on the third round of voting Friday to become the new leader of the sovereigntist Parti Quebecois.

Plamondon, who didn’t make it past the first ballot when he ran for party leader in 2016, beat PQ member Sylvain Gaudreault with 56 per cent of the vote.

The new PQ leader inherits a party with nine seats – none of which represent a major urban centre.

Story continues below advertisement

It is currently fourth out of four parties in Quebec’s 125-seat legislature. The once-mighty party that brought Quebec to within a few thousand votes of separating from Canada in 1995 is at one of the lowest points in its history.

But Plamondon spoke about none of those facts in his victory speech and instead promised the rebirth of the party.

“The dream is not over; it’s about to be renewed,” he said.

Plamondon, youngest of four leadership candidates, has been a party activist for years and was a special adviser to the last leader, Jean-Francois Lisee, ­who in 2018 led the PQ to its worst election result since the early ‘70s.

Speaking from the party’s headquarters in Montreal, Plamondon said the PQ under his leadership will go on the offensive to fight what he called a British colonial regime that denies the interests of Quebecers.

“The PQ exists to give Quebecers their liberty,” he said.

Friday’s event was held mostly online and included video addresses by former party leaders, such as ex-premier Pauline Marois and Pierre Karl Peladeau, CEO of media and telecommunications company, Quebecor.

Story continues below advertisement

The new PQ leader takes over from Pascal Berube, member of a riding on the Gaspe peninsula, who had been acting as interim leader since the 2018 election.

Plamondon’s other two adversaries were Guy Nantel, 52, a famous comedian in Quebec, who came in third; and Frederic Bastien, 51, a historian and junior college teacher in Montreal.

About 25,000 people, representing roughly 71 per cent of the party membership, cast a ballot.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies