Lawyers discussing trial dates in Vice-Admiral Mark Norman case over alleged ship secrets

The Canadian Press

Lawyers are getting closer to pinning down dates for the trial phase of a high-profile case involving Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, accused of leaking sensitive information to a Quebec shipyard.

The matter is slated to return to an Ontario court Sept. 4 following a brief hearing today.

Crown lawyer Jeannine Plamondon says prosecution and defence counsel are discussing tentative dates for pre-trial motions.

Norman was charged in March with breach of trust following a criminal investigation into the alleged disclosure of classified government information.

He has denied any wrongdoing and plans to fight the charge in court.

The case revolves around a November 2015 decision by the newly elected Liberal government to reconsider a $700-million contract the Harper Conservatives had awarded to Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding.

