Jacob Hoggard arrives alongside his wife Rebekah Asselstine, for his sex assault trial at a Toronto courthouse on May 10.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

A woman who alleges she was raped by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room more than five years ago is expected to take the stand again today at his sex assault trial.

The Ottawa woman, who is the second complainant in the trial, testified earlier this week that she came across the Hedley frontman on the dating app Tinder in November 2016 and, later that month, agreed to meet him to have sex.

She said once she joined him at a hotel, Hoggard raped her and at one point choked her hard enough she thought she might die.

Defence lawyers have suggested she was injured during consensual sex and made up rape allegations after Hoggard lost interest in her.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of a person under 16.

The other complainant, who was 16 at the time, has testified Hoggard raped her in September 2016.

An agreed statement of facts says Hoggard had a sexual encounter with each complainant on separate occasions in the fall of 2016.

