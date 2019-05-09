 Skip to main content

Canada Lawyers to present final arguments in Dennis Oland murder trial

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Lawyers to present final arguments in Dennis Oland murder trial

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Final arguments will be heard today in the trial of Dennis Oland who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wealthy father in July, 2011.

Richard Oland was hit over 40 times with a sharp-edged and blunt hammer-like weapon or weapons, that cracked his skull in several places.

Deep cuts on his hands suggested he tried to protect himself from his attacker.

Story continues below advertisement

No weapon was ever found.

The Crown has suggested the younger Oland’s personal financial problems were a motive, while the defence has argued the Crown’s case is based solely on circumstantial evidence.

A brown jacket, worn by Dennis when he visited his father, had tiny bloodstains on it and Richard Oland’s DNA.

Dennis Oland was initially charged with the second-degree murder of his father in 2013.

He was convicted in a jury trial in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered, which has been heard by judge alone.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter