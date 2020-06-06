Laywer for Indigenous chief demands RCMP release video of violent arrest

Open this photo in gallery Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. Jana Pruden/The Globe and Mail/The Globe and Mail

The federal government is “deeply disturbed” by a photo and videos tied to allegations the RCMP beat up a chief in northern Alberta, but Ottawa stopped short of joining First Nations leaders in demanding an independent investigation into the purported altercation.

The office of Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, in a statement Saturday said the government is closely following the “serious and troubling claims” that Mounties assaulted Chief Allan Adam, who leads Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, in Fort McMurray the early morning of March 10.

“We are deeply disturbed by the graphic photo and videos of the use-of-force in Fort Chipewyan,” the statement said, incorrectly identifying the location of the alleged police misconduct. “People across the country have serious questions about this incident, and they deserve fulsome answers.”

Story continues below advertisement

N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman sparks outrage across Canada

Can this B.C. First Nation’s partnership with police offer a path for peace and justice elsewhere?

Thousands of Canadians on Saturday and earlier last week joined peaceful demonstrations against racism and police brutality as part of the global wave of demonstrations sparked last month in Minneapolis. The protests started after video surfaced of a white police officer kneeling on a Black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The handcuffed man, George Floyd, told the officers he could not breathe before he stopped moving. Mr. Floyd died; four officers are facing charges in connection to his death.

Mr. Blair’s office acknowledged that Indigenous peoples face systemic barriers and racism often plays a role when they deal with law enforcement. Mr. Blair previously led the Toronto Police Service.

Indigenous leaders in Canada want an independent investigation into the alleged bloody incident between the RCMP and Chief Adam, arguing Indigenous peoples are frequent victims of police brutality and unfairly targeted by law enforcement officers. Mr. Blair’s office, however, did not go that far.

“While we cannot comment on a specific case that is before the courts, we will be following the developments of these serious and troubling claims closely.”

Chief Adam told The Globe and Mail police beat him and accosted his wife, Freda Courtoreille, outside Fort McMurray’s Boomtown Casino in March. The incident, he said, started around 2:00 a.m. over an expired licence plate. On Saturday, Chief Adam released two videos that captured parts of the events. The videos are blurry, however, and Chief Adam wants RCMP to release video captured by the police vehicle’s recording system.

“You cut my ... mouth. Look, I’m bleeding,” Chief Adam told RCMP while they appear to pin him down, according to one of the bystander videos. He identified himself as a chief. “What did you do to me? I’m bleeding, man.”

Open this photo in gallery Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipeywan First Nation says he was brutally beaten by RCMP officers and his wife manhandled after they left a popular casino-night club in Fort McMurray on March 10. Handout

RCMP, on the video, told him to stop resisting. Officers charged him with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. Chief Adam was taken into custody and released around 9:30 a.m., according to his lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Adam’s team did not clarify who took the videos. Chief Adam also released a photo – one he took – of his bloodied and bruised face.

RCMP confirmed officers used force when they arrested Chief Adam. Authorities offered the chief medical treatment but he refused, according to RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan. RCMP said that while it has video of the incident, it will not be released because the matter is before the courts.

Supervisors reviewed the video and cleared officers of any wrongdoing. “It was determined that the members’ actions were reasonable and did not warrant any internal action,” Mr. Fraser said in a statement.

Chief Adam on Saturday demanded one of the officers who allegedly hurt him be suspended. Constable Patrick Lambert, another RCMP spokesman, said he does not know why officers originally sought to arrest Chief Adam. No one has filed a public complaint about the incident, he said on Saturday.

Indigenous leaders support Chief Adam’s request for an outside review, according to Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

“We’re going to keep pushing for an independent investigation,” Chief Bellegarde said. “Why was he accosted by police in the first place?”

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Adam said at a news conference Saturday that he went public because, for too long, Indigenous peoples and other minorities have been victimized.

“I have a voice, and I’m not scared to voice out what had happened to my wife and what had happened to me.”

With a file from Robert Fife in Ottawa