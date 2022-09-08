People hug before a press conference by officials at the James Smith Cree Nation on September 8, 2022.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, government, and RCMP stood before a glimmering white tipi in a strong prairie wind in the community on Thursday morning, addressing the public for the first time since a violent attack that left 10 members of the community dead and 18 others injured.

Speakers included chiefs of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation – Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Peter Chapman Band Chief Robert Head, and Chief Calvin Sanderson of Chakastaypasin – as well as Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

“These acts of violence have to stop, and they have to stop now,” said Chief Burns. “We’ve got to protect our community, fight against drugs and alcohol. We all have to come together as a community. As Canadians. As a whole.”

People attend a press conference by officials at the James Smith Cree Nation on September 8, 2022.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

From L to R, Chief Bart Tsannie, Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte and Vice Chief Christopher Jobb hold a press conference at the James Smith Cree Nation on September 8, 2022.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

The press conference began with ceremony, prayer, and an Honour Song.

Many of those speaking had been personally affected by the losses, and described a community in deep grief. Leaders also spoke of the many systemic issues affecting First Nations people and communities in Canada, and the need for systemic changes including Indigenous policing and justice systems, and resources for mental health and addiction counselling.

“It will take some time,” said Chief Calvin Sanderson, of the Chakastaypasin Band. “And I’m glad that healing process is starting in our community.”

