Canada

Legal path forward unclear after release of final Muskrat Falls inquiry report

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Siobahn Coady release the final report on the Muskrat Falls inquiry, at the Confederation Building, in St. John’s, on March 10, 2020.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

It’s unclear what the legal and professional consequences might be for the Crown corporation executives and former politicians faulted for pushing through the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

The final report on the Muskrat Falls inquiry faults a number of people for pushing through the overbudget megaproject that has cost Newfoundland and Labrador billions of dollars.

Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc, who led the inquiry into the $12.7-billion Labrador hydro dam, named former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin and a number of other executives for concealing information about schedule, cost and risks.

Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc also faulted the governments of former premiers Danny Williams and Kathy Dunderdale for failing to apply proper oversight or thoroughly research potential risks.

Premier Dwight Ball announced Tuesday that the report released earlier that day would be referred to police and provincial justice department.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says there is no timeline on his department’s investigation into avenues for civil action, and staff are looking into “where and if we can go forward.”

Parsons says he sees a need for accountability and deterring similar behaviour, but he does not plan to commence legal actions that are unlikely to be successful and would waste taxpayer money.

St. John’s lawyer Randy Piercey says the premier’s announcement of police involvement could complicate potential criminal proceedings in the future, as it might prejudice an individual’s right to a free and fair jury trial.

A final report by the commissioner leading an inquiry into the over-budget Muskrat Falls hydro project was released Tuesday. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady discussed Richard LeBlanc's report at a news conference in St. John's. The Canadian Press

