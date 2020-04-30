Legault defends plan to reopen Quebec, says he is following public health directions

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to reporters during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on April 30, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his plan to reopen schools and retail stores ahead of most other provinces, saying he is following directions from public health officials.

Legault told reporters today that he understands Quebecers are worried about opening up Montreal, in particular, because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the northern part of the city and within at least three hospitals.

The premier says the opening of retail stores in Montreal is still 11 days away, and he is promising that the province will have enough testing capacity and flexibility in hospitals to manage an eventual increase in COVID-19 cases.

Legault, however, is also preparing Quebecers for the possibility of significantly more deaths related to the virus, as there are 4,400 vulnerable people infected with COVID-19 in the province’s long-term care homes and senior residences.

There were 98 new deaths reported today, for a total of 1,859, and Legault says 92 of them occurred in care homes.

The province recorded 944 new cases, bringing the total to 27,538, but Quebec saw a reduction of patients in intensive care, down eight since yesterday, for a total of 214.

Quebec is going to slowly begin reopening some of its regions starting next Monday. Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault says authorities are still advising people not to travel to any of the newly reopened areas unless necessary. The Canadian Press

