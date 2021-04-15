Legault defends Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout despite reports of empty Montreal-area clinics

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line outside Montreal's Olympic Stadium to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on April 8, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says there’s no need to change the province’s vaccine strategy despite reports of empty walk-in vaccine clinics in the Montreal area.

Legault told reporters today that he’s satisfied with how the vaccine rollout is going in the province, including at the walk-in clinics offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 55 to 79.

Legault said the province gave more than 67,700 vaccine doses Wednesday, and more than 19,000 were of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The premier said the province isn’t getting enough doses to be able expand vaccine access to more groups for the moment and assured the public that no vaccine will be wasted.

The province has currently given more than 2.1 million of the 2.8 million doses it has received, although some are still in transit through the system.

The Quebec government reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 additional deaths due to the pandemic.

