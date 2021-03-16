Legault expected to revise COVID-19 health orders today as Quebec reports 561 new infections

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, on March 3, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 561 new COVID-19 infections and eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The latest numbers come as Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to hold a media briefing this evening during which he is expected to revise COVID-19 health orders, including the nighttime curfew in Montreal.

Legault has been publicly signalling for a few days that his government was ready to push back the overnight curfew in the Montreal area from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 20, to 533, and 91 people were in intensive care, a drop of five. Quebec has 6,753 active reported COVID-19 cases.

The province says it administered 28,861 vaccine doses Monday, for a total of 774,600, representing slightly more than 9 per cent of the population.

Officials reported 179 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus variants today, mainly involving the B.1.1.7 mutation first detected in the United Kingdom. Quebec has reported a total of 298,747 cases and 10,558 deaths linked to the virus.

Canada's top doctor Theresa Tam says there is a need to collect and analyze data on the new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to avoid new outbreaks. Tam says looking at the data coming from other countries is important but is not enough. The Canadian Press

