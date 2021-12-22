Quebec Premier Francois Legault takes part in a news conference in Montreal, on Dec. 16.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Premier Francois Legault is expected to address the province later today and may announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Quebec.

The province reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day Tuesday, with 5,043 new cases.

Legault wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that Quebec faces “very difficult choices.”

Health Minister Christian Dube announced new restrictions Monday, shutting bars, gyms and schools, and warned that further restrictions could be coming once the government had received new projections on the spread of the virus and its impact on hospitalizations.

Quebec’s public health institute said Tuesday that the more-transmissible Omicron variant now accounts for around 80 per cent of new infections in the province.

Quebec has asked the federal government to provide military support as it attempts to increase the pace of administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Late Tuesday, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the rising case counts in Quebec are deeply concerning and the federal government will work with the province.

