 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Legault pledges to decentralize health as he lays out priorities for coming year

Morgan Lowrie
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday made decentralizing the province’s health system a key priority as he laid out the priorities for the final year of his government’s mandate.

Legault presented his vision for post-pandemic recovery in a wide-ranging inaugural speech to the legislature that came after he announced the prorogation of the legislature on Oct. 7.

Legault said in his speech – the equivalent of a throne speech in other provinces – that it’s time for Quebeckers to look forward after the battle with COVID-19. “Now that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, it’s time for Quebec to project itself in the future,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Opinion: Quebec couldn’t let its hospitals collapse – it was right to cave to unvaccinated health care workers

In his hour-long speech, Legault listed off promises ranging from the creation of tens of thousands of daycare spots to creating a government cybersecurity department and ruling out future fossil oil extraction projects in the province.

He began with a promise to to undertake a “vast decentralization” of Quebec’s health system by transferring power to regions and sub-regions.

“The people who are best placed to choose the best ways to meet our objectives are those on the ground, those who are close to the action,” he said.

Legault admitted the current system was a “dysfunctional” one, where 40 per cent of workers work part time and the rest are forced into mandatory overtime, leading to resignations and burnout.

His plans include creating incentives to lure workers into the public system, reducing the province’s dependence on private health-care agencies and ensuring all Quebeckers have access to a family doctors, implying that the government is ready to intervene to ensure doctors take on more patients.

He also announced the government would end the pandemic state of emergency once children aged five to 11 are vaccinated against COVID-19, which he expects to happen in early 2022.

Legault promised to create 37,000 more daycare spots – without saying how he would do so – and outlined plans to make Quebec a global hub for electric transport and green hydrogen.

Story continues below advertisement

On the subject of the economy, he promised to address Quebec’s labour shortage by adding 100,000 workers in such sectors as construction, information technology and engineering. He said there will also be incentives to keep older workers in the workplace.

Legault, however, appeared to rule out any large increase in immigration, noting that Quebec is already one of the places in the world that accepts the most newcomers. He said that while economic immigration is part of the solution to labour shortages, the system also needs to respect Quebec’s capacity to integrate immigrants into “the realities of a French nation in North America.”

“Quebec cannot have the same model of immigration as the rest of Canada,” he said. “The survival of French requires a different approach.”

At several points throughout the speech, Legault highlighted the need for “national cohesion,” which he said was key to the province’s fight with the pandemic.

“This long battle showed us to what point our national cohesion is critical,” he said. “When Quebeckers get together, they’re capable of great things.”

To that end, he promised the creation of a course on Quebec culture and citizenship that will be taught in schools, as well as more public spaces dedicated to Quebec culture and history.

Story continues below advertisement

Addressing reporters after the speech, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said the address contained little that was new and only touched lightly on some of the most important issues for Quebeckers, such as climate change and the cost of living.

“It took 53 minutes in the speech of Mr. Legault for him to speak once about climate change and environment,” she said. “Fifty-three minutes. That tells you about what priority he gives to this issue.”

Prorogation ended work on all bills before the legislature, but the government can bring back legislation it considers essential and pick up where it left off. The last time a Quebec premier prorogued the legislature was in 2011.

Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec government was elected in 2018, and under provincial law the next election is set for Oct. 3, 2022.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies