Legault says 34 people died of COVID-19 in Quebec over past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 12

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault, wearing a protective mask, walks away following a news conference in Montreal, on May 15, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says 34 more people have died of COVID-19 in the province over the past 24 hours, representing the lowest number since April 12.

He says there are also 707 new cases for a total of 43,627.

Legault says the news is good enough to confirm that stores in the Montreal area with a door to the outside will be able to open on May 25 as planned.

Daycares in Montreal have also been given the green light to open on June 1, after the original opening date had to be pushed back due to the size of the outbreak in the city.

