Coalition Avenir du Quebec leader Francois Legault attends a breakfast meeting at the Chamber of Commerce while campaigning in Montreal on Sept. 28.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault says it would be “suicidal” for the Quebec nation if more than 50,000 immigrants arrive in the province per year.

Legault made the statement during an event today at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

Shortly after, the premier was forced to confront comments made by the incumbent immigration minister, who said 80 per cent of immigrants to the province settle in Montreal, don’t work, don’t speak French or don’t share Quebec values.

Jean Boulet delivered those comments during a Sept. 21 debate but apologized today after they came to light, saying on Twitter he was sorry for poorly expressing his thoughts.

Legault distanced himself from Boulet’s comments and said the immigration minister made an error in judgment.

The premier, however, told reporters he doesn’t regret using the word “suicidal” to describe the consequences to the French language and Quebec culture if the province accepts more than 50,000 newcomers per year.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade condemned the comments by Legault and Boulet, saying they are dangerous and divisive.