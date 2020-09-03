Legault says he’ll close bars, reduce limit on gatherings if COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Quebec

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Legault says he’ll close bars, reduce limit on gatherings if COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Quebec

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health care worker performs a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Montreal, on May 10, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government will reconsider keeping bars open if the province continues to see an upward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.

He told reporters that if authorities need to confine Quebecers once again, they will close off specific regions of the province or smaller areas within regions as opposed to locking down the entire population.

Legault was reacting to news that health authorities reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, representing a significant jump compared to a few weeks ago when the province was reporting fewer than 100 cases a day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the past two weeks we’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases,” Legault said in St-Raymond, about 60 kilometres west of Quebec City. “We have to be prudent.”

He said there are no immediate plans to close any bars in light of an outbreak at a Quebec City bar that has been connected to nearly 50 recent cases of COVID-19.

Legault said if the number of new daily cases continues to increase, authorities will revisit recent decisions to open bars and to allow indoor public gatherings of up to 250 people.

“Do we have to go back on those decisions? For now, no, but eventually we can’t exclude that.”

Legault said the province’s testing capability has increased and health officials are able to better detect where infections are occurring. If need be, he said, authorities will close off specific territories.

“We will do tests to identity the territory where we have outbreaks,” he said. “And if ever – and we’re not there yet – we need to confine people, we’ll go by region and subregion.”

The province also reported Thursday three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has had a total of 62,933 COVID-19 cases and 5,767 deaths linked to the virus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations decreased by nine compared with the prior day, for a total of 100. Of those patients, 20 are in intensive care.

Dr Theresa Tam said Tuesday an eventual vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 will go through rigorous testing in Canada before it's approved. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies