A building lies at the bottom of a landslide which destroyed a house and forced residences to be evacuated, in Saguenay, Que., on June 20.HAND OUT/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to visit a neighbourhood in Saguenay, Que., today in which almost 200 people have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.

Authorities say 192 residents have been relocated from 76 homes in the La Baie district after a landslide destroyed a house last week.

The city declared a state of emergency over the weekend and evacuated the affected area. The Quebec government extended the emergency order on Monday.

A city spokesperson says experts are warning that the land in the district is unstable and at risk of imminent landslides.

Legault says he will visit the neighbourhood this morning to offer his support to the residents affected by the evacuation order.

The province has said each person who was forced from their home will receive $20 a day for living expenses, and the government will also offer up to $260,000 to those who won’t be able to return to their homes.

