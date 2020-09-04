 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Legault urges Quebeckers to be careful over long weekend as COVID-19 cases tick higher

Julian McKenzie
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man wears a face mask as he cycles by a mural in Montreal on Aug 30, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Despite authorities reporting more than 180 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Friday the contagion in the province is under control.

The Health Department said there were 184 new cases of COVID-19, three fewer than on Thursday. Legault, speaking to reporters northeast of Montreal, asked Quebeckers to be prudent ahead of the long Labour Day weekend.

“I am asking you not to let your guard down,” he said. “I know there are people who are tired of these measures – it’s been six months. But it’s important that we can’t let up. It’s important that there is the least amount of propagation of the virus possible.”

Although he issued a warning, the premier also downplayed the latest COVID-19 figures that indicate the infection rate is rising in the province. He said “we aren’t anywhere near” the days back in April and May when the province was regularly reporting hundreds of new daily cases.

“We are still in control.”

But the premier said Quebecers still need to wear masks and keep their distance from one another. “The trend isn’t good. I’m asking all Quebecers for their help in lowering the infection rate.”

Legault said his priority is to keep schools and businesses open so the economy can fully recover from the pandemic-induce shutdowns that threw hundreds of thousands out of work. Quebec is enjoying a relatively strong economic recovery, he said. The province’s unemployment rate, at 8.7 per cent, is lower than Canada’s, which is at 10.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada said Friday Quebec gained 54,000 jobs in August, building on the gains of 576,000 jobs over the previous three months. Quebec’s employment is within 96 per cent of its pre-COVID levels.

“Relaunching the economy without relaunching the pandemic – that’s our big challenge.” Legault said.

Later Friday, the Health Department is expected to release a list of the COVID-19 infections that have so far occurred in schools across the province.

Quebec has now reported a total of 63,117 cases of COVID-19 and 5,767 deaths linked to the virus.

The total number of deaths remained stable, however, because one death previously added to the tally was found to be unrelated to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations increased by two compared with the prior day, to 102, while the number of intensive-care patients decreased by two, for a total of 18.

