Legions branches start fundraising to stay afloat through coronavirus crisis

Open this photo in gallery Medals hang beside the bar at The Royal Canadian Legion, St James Branch No. 4 in Winnipeg on Nov. 8, 2018. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A number of Royal Canadian Legion branches across the country have launched online fundraising efforts to keep their doors open after suffering financial setbacks because of COVID-19.

The head of the national veterans’ and community service group said this week that despite ongoing work to help veterans and seniors in their communities during the pandemic, many branches are now turning to fundraising to pay the bills and ensure they can reopen when the crisis ends.

Dominion President Tom Irvine said branches act as independent small businesses from the national command, but that oversight body has taken a series of actions, including easing fundraising restrictions and releasing $3 million to give struggling branches some cash flow.

Story continues below advertisement

But with over 1,300 branches spread across the country, that might not be enough to save every one.

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

What are the coronavirus rules in my province? A quick guide to what’s allowed and open, or closed and banned

“Our branches are out there still serving their communities,” Irvine said. “They’re delivering food, groceries, making food, but they’re still closed. They are hurting because the revenue is not coming in.”

Legion branches operate under strict rules concerning how they can spend the money they raise. Cash raised each year from the Poppy Fund must be spent locally on veterans.

Branches fund their operations by renting their halls and running bars and restaurants. But with those operations closed because of the pandemic, paying the bills has quickly become a problem that could result in branches closing, Irvine said.

Last week, the legion executive waived local fundraising restrictions and gave branches permission to set up online fundraising efforts on sites such as GoFundMe.

“This is a way for the branches to raise funds locally to help them offset what they’re going through,” Irvine said. “This is just another tool to help them raise money.”

A series of online campaigns have started to spring up, with branches asking for anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 to keep their operations solvent.

Story continues below advertisement

The president of a branch in Salmon Arm, B.C., said they have no option but to ask the community for help. The sudden onset of the pandemic closures meant his branch, like many, had no time to prepare financially.

“I just don’t want to come out on the other end of this thing and find we can’t get started again,” Matt Fowler said.

Fowler said the branch is also making calls locally and hoping a series of small donations from community members will help them stay afloat.

“I felt bad asking at all. I know people are having a tough time getting food for themselves and paying their bills, but this isn’t a normal thing. We can’t lose this place,” he said.

Irvine reiterated that even in the face of financial challenges, branches continue to serve their communities.

“I’m praying that when this is all over, that the Canadian public will see that the legion was out there throughout the entire time.... Maybe they might want to come in and help us continue down the line”

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the government to increase the charitable donation tax credit. He says this would help increase charitable contributions to hospitals, churches, food banks, women's shelters and other worthy organizations. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.