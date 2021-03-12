Legislation introduced that would open adoption records in Nova Scotia

Proposed legislation in Nova Scotia would open adoption records in the province for the first time.

The Act to Open Adoption Records in Nova Scotia was introduced today and would allow adopted children to access records once they turn 19 and also give birth parents access to the information if they want it.

The new act also includes measures to protect the privacy of the adoptee or the birth parent, with each having the option to file a disclosure veto stating that they don’t want to share information that can identify them.

Both could also file a contact notice that would agree to share information but state a preference regarding if or how they want to be contacted.

Once passed, the legislation would not take full effect before April 2022 to allow time for the Community Services Department to make software changes to receive the information from those eligible for the records.

Nova Scotia is the last province in Canada to open access to its adoption records.

