Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 59-year-old man with first degree murder in his wife’s death.

David Albert Dragland is accused of stabbing Shelley Dragland multiple times with a kitchen knife in a home in the southern Alberta city.

Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the home just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

There, they discovered Shelley Dragland who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

While first responders attended to Dragland, the 59-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The accused was arrested outside the home without incident and remains in custody.

He is set to appear in court next week.