Ontario MPP Mitzie Hunter, who has represented Scarborough–Guildwood since 2013 and is a former education minister, says she is preparing to formally declare a mayoral bid.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal politician Mitzie Hunter plans to resign her seat in the legislature to run for mayor of Toronto.

Ms. Hunter, elected four times in the provincial riding of Scarborough–Guildwood, said Wednesday that she is preparing to run in June’s mayoral by-election to provide “fresh, new leadership” for the city.

If elected, Ms. Hunter said her focus would be on improving services that residents rely on, including transit, and making the city more affordable for residents. She said the sudden by-election, sparked by the resignation of John Tory after he acknowledged that he had an affair with an employee, is happening at a critical time for Toronto amid the soaring cost of housing and rising public-safety concerns.

“We are a world-class city, we’re an incredible city, but at the same time, there is a need for change to make this city work for everyone,” she said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

Candidate nominations are scheduled to open April 3. Under provincial legislation, Ms. Hunter would need to resign her provincial seat before nominations close on May 12.

Ms. Hunter said she hasn’t decided when she will resign her seat, but said her focus this week remains in the legislature, with Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government set to release its 2023-24 budget on Thursday.

First elected provincially in 2013, Ms. Hunter served in several cabinet portfolios in former premier Kathleen Wynne’s government, including as education minister. In the 2018 Ontario election, Ms. Hunter was one of only a handful of Liberal candidates to win as the party was reduced to only seven seats. She placed fourth in the party’s 2020 leadership race to replace Ms. Wynne.

Conceding that she hasn’t agreed with the direction of Mr. Ford’s government since it was first elected in 2018, Ms. Hunter said it is important for the mayor of Toronto to have a good relationship with the province. She said she would work hard to collaborate with the Premier and champion the needs of Toronto.

Ms. Hunter said she doesn’t intend to use the powers given by Mr. Ford to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto allowing for certain bylaws to be passed with only one-third of council support. The powers also provide the mayors with veto power on select bylaws and budget amendments passed by council.

Once Ms. Hunter resigns her seat, Mr. Ford would have to call a by-election in the riding within six months. Scarborough–Guildwood has been won by a Liberal candidate since its creation in 2007.

She joins an already crowded field with several high-profile contenders announcing a bid within the past week. Former councillors Ana Bailao and Giorgio Mammoliti announced their bids last week. Onetime Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said Monday that he would be running as will Gil Penalosa, runner-up in October’s mayoral election.

Councillor Josh Matlow declared he would run on Tuesday, and councillors Brad Bradford and Stephen Holyday have both said they are considering entering the race, but haven’t made a final decision.

Councillors don’t need to vacate their seat to run in the race, as per provincial legislation, but elected politicians at other levels of government would need to resign. Employees of the city would also be required to take an unpaid leave to run for the position.

Asked Wednesday about his thoughts on the coming race, Mr. Ford said he plans to stay out of it and that he will be able to work with whomever is elected. But he had “a message” for the next mayor, calling for fiscal responsibility with taxpayer dollars.

Toronto is seeking financial support from the province’s budget, including $510-million to cover COVID-19 costs this year as well as $48-million for services at supportive-housing facilities.