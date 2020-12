Liberals accuse Conservatives of ignoring court deadline, filibustering MAID bill

Federal Liberals are accusing the Conservatives of filibustering a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying and thumbing their noses at a looming court deadline.

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez levelled the accusation as Bill C-7 inched closer to passing the House of Commons.

MPs voted 213-103 to accept the bill as amended by the Commons justice committee, with the majority of Conservatives opposed.

Story continues below advertisement

The government had hoped to have a final vote on the bill last Monday, in order to give the Senate time to deal with it before the court-imposed Dec. 18 deadline.

It is now at least week behind schedule due to Conservatives talking out the clock during debate on the committee report.

Rodriguez says third reading debate on the bill will begin Friday and he is urging Conservatives to stop holding it up.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.